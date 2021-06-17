CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Competition, Hampton NH News

FOXBORO (CBS) – A signature summer event is back at Hampton Beach.

The annual sand sculpture contest is underway at the popular New Hampshire beach.

Sand castles at Hampton Beach. (WBZ-TV)

Last week, 200 tons of imported sand was dropped off at Hampton Beach.

Creators were hard at work Thursday, making a variety of sculptures.

Sculptors work at Hampton Beach as part of the annual sand competition. (WBZ-TV)

The entries will be on display this weekend, with judging taking place Saturday. First prize is $6,000, with a total purse of $25,000.

Last year’s event was moved from June to September due to the COVID pandemic.

CBSBoston.com Staff