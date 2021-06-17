FOXBORO (CBS) – A signature summer event is back at Hampton Beach.
The annual sand sculpture contest is underway at the popular New Hampshire beach.READ MORE: Jury Begins Deliberating In Trial Of Marine Reservist Charged In Death Of Emerson College Student Daniel Hollis
Last week, 200 tons of imported sand was dropped off at Hampton Beach.READ MORE: Massachusetts Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Set For August 14 & 15
Creators were hard at work Thursday, making a variety of sculptures.
The entries will be on display this weekend, with judging taking place Saturday. First prize is $6,000, with a total purse of $25,000.MORE NEWS: Construction Worker Impaled By Piece Of Fence At Plymouth Home
Last year’s event was moved from June to September due to the COVID pandemic.