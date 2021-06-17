BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 82 new confirmed COVID cases and three additional deaths in the state on Thursday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 663,048. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,593.
There were 35,976 total new tests reported.
As of Thursday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.40%.
There are 115 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Thursday. There are 34 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 2,121 active cases in Massachusetts.