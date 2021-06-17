BOSTON (CBS) — Ready to get back to flying again? If you’re headed to Logan Airport, here’s some advice.

“If you don’t get here early, you might have a hard time,” said Chris Lacasse, who drove in from Dover, New Hampshire Thursday to catch a business flight.

He was talking about parking. Pandemic changes have made spaces scarce.

“I was just circling around, and finally I was able to get up on the roof,” he said. The first six floors of the garage were marked full.

A quick check by WBZ-TV revealed only about six available spots at one point Thursday afternoon. The less expensive long-term Economy Lot is currently closed. So is the garage at terminal B, and the Logan Express lot in Peabody.

It forces surprised drivers to turn around, when they see the no parking signs, which went up more than a year ago because there were so few passengers.

But last weekend was a milestone. TSA screened more people at airports across the country than they have since the pandemic began.

Despite the increase, Massport spokesperson Jennifer Mehigan said Boston’s air traffic is still not back to pre-pandemic levels.

“We only have about 50% of the activity we saw in 2019,” she said in a statement. She also said closing the garages “saves $millions a year.”

But saving the airport those millions is costing passengers who are limited to Central Parking, the only garage currently open at Logan, which costs $9.00 more per day than the Economy Lot.

“It’s very expensive,” said Jeff Preston, who drove from Manchester, New Hampshire Thursday, planning to park for two days.

Jordan Reeves drove in from Bangor, Maine, and paid to park for two hours so he could wait with his daughter who was boarding a plane alone.

Asked if he thinks it’s time to reopen more parking options, he said, “I think it’s time to give me about $20 back.”

Mehigan says passenger numbers will determine the future of parking at Logan.

“The timing to reopen the Economy and Terminal B garages will be based on passenger activity…In the meantime, we are making other efforts to improve the passenger experience.”