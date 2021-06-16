BOSTON (CBS) – A new initiative to get people on board with the COVID vaccine gets underway Wednesday.
A Commuter Rail train dubbed the "Vax Express" arrives in Mattapan at Blue Hill Ave. Station around 10 a.m.
People will be able to step on the train and receive either a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
No appointment is necessary.
Anyone who participates will receive a $25 grocery store gift card.
The Vax Express is aimed to bring shots to communities with low vaccination rates.
Between Wednesday and Sunday, stops will be made in Boston, Worcester, Lowell, Lawrence and Fitchburg.
Second doses will be offered on the Vax Express from July 7-11.
Click here for the complete Vax Express schedule.