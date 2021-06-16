FOXBORO (CBS) — Offensive lineman Trent Brown was elated when he was traded back to New England over the offseason. He was so excited that he was ready to report to Patriots offseason workouts on Day 1 back in April.

But as it tends to do, life had different plans, and a family tragedy forced Brown to hold off his return to New England. The veteran lineman went into detail on the incident Wednesday following New England’s final practice of minicamp, revealing that an ATV accident nearly cost his brother his arm.

“When I first heard we were going to have OTAs, I told them that I would be here Day 1. Then, me and my brother had a tragic accident, an ATV accident, where he almost lost his arm,” Brown told reporters. “That’s why I was away for like three or four weeks.

“It was a traumatic experience for me, to be right there beside him and to see his arm just dangling by skin and a couple of ligaments. I was going through it,” Brown explained. “So I had to get myself together and I came back to finish the spring strong.”

Brown was grateful that the Patriots understood what he was going through at the time and had no issues with him staying with his family. Brown said that his brother had to get 360 stitches in his arm and still has a long road to recovery, but he is doing better.

“It’s going to be a long road, but the biggest part on me was to kind of be there,” said Brown. “That’s my brother. We were right there beside each other and we went through it together. I just wanted to make sure he was going to be OK. He’s doing better.”