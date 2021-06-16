MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) — Spirit Airlines is coming to the Granite State.
The airlines company announced on Wednesday its plans to add non-stop flights from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport to four Florida destination spots — Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa.
Daily flights from Manchester to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando will begin October 7. Flights to Fort Myers from Manchester will be available four times a week, and will begin November 17. Flights to Tampa will begin on November 18, and will be available three times a week.
"The residents of New Hampshire have been patiently waiting for a new airline, and we're excited to announce that Spirit Airlines is coming to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport," said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in a press release. "Now's our time to take advantage of these new routes and low fares and keep New Hampshire dollars in New Hampshire."
Manchester is the 11th new city added to Spirit’s network over the last past year.