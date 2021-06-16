DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – People around Durham and students at the University of New Hampshire are upset following a report of racism in the college town.
"I think people are acting up. They are acting out of ignorance. They don't know; they're not educated about what's going on," said Mario Rotunna.
A video posted to the Instagram account “Black at UNH” appears to show a person filming people through a window chanting the “N-word.”
The caption from the video says the people were shouting loud at night in the area of Mill Road, which is right next to the UNH campus.
“Id be like, listen, don’t. What are you doing? You’re supposed to make this a community and this campus be inclusive,” Shawna Lind.
UNH President James Dean commented on the post: “This is very disappointing. I have checked with police, and unfortunately, the video does not give us enough information to pursue an investigation. If anyone has information that could help identify these individuals, we would appreciate it.”
A UNH spokesperson reiterated the president's comment and said students can send in information using the university's incident report form.
“It’s a shame to see my fellow students and kids out there just saying really hateful words against other students,” said Jack Breemer.