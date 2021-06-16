BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 56 new confirmed COVID cases and four additional deaths in the state on Wednesday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 662,966. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,590.READ MORE: Massachusetts Elected Officials Of Color Demand Independent Investigation Of Hopkinton Teen Mikayla Miller's Death
There were 37,635 total new tests reported.READ MORE: Many Of Last COVID Vaccine Holdouts In Massachusetts Live South Of Boston
As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.41%.
There are 115 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Wednesday. There are 40 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Keller @ Large: Home Prices Continue To Skyrocket In Massachusetts
There are an estimated 2,251 active cases in Massachusetts.