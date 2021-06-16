Ernie Adams Reflects On His Incredible Career With PatriotsErnie Adams did a little bit of everything to help the New England Patriots win a ridiculous amount of football games over the last two decades. He reflected on his career Wednesday morning ahead of his final practice with the team.

Jayson Tatum Reportedly Commits To Play For Team USA In Tokyo OlympicsCeltics fans will get to watch Jayson Tatum play some hoops over the summer, as the Boston star has reportedly committed to play for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Jayson Tatum Snubbed From All-NBA Honors, Misses Out On Big Pay BumpJayson Tatum did not make any of the three 2020-21 All-NBA teams, an extremely costly snub for the Celtics star.

Verdugo, Devers Power Red Sox Past Braves In 10-8 WinAlex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8 on Tuesday night.

Cam Neely Looks Back On Bruins' 2015 Draft: 'Hindsight Is Everything'Bruins president Cam Neely was asked about those decisions from the 2015 draft when he spoke to the media on Tuesday.