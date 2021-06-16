BOSTON (CBS) – Potentially toxic chemicals have been found at high levels in popular make-up items, including mascara and lipstick.
PFAS are chemicals that have been linked to cancer, hormonal abnormalities and other health conditions and are used in numerous consumer products including non-stick frying pans and food packaging. Now, researchers at the University of Notre Dame have tested more than 200 cosmetics from the U.S. and Canada and found that about half had high levels of fluorine, an indicator of PFAS.
Levels were particularly high in liquid lipsticks and waterproof mascaras. As you can imagine, when applied directly to the skin and near the eyes and mouth, it would be quite easy for these chemicals to enter the bloodstream. Lawmakers are trying to regulate them but advocates are pleading with companies to voluntarily go PFAS-free.