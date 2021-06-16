BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics fans will get to watch Jayson Tatum play some hoops over the summer. The Celtics star is heading to Tokyo after committing to play for Team USA in next month’s Olympics, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
The 23-year-old is coming off the best season of his NBA career, dropping 26.4 points off 46 percent shooting to go with 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Tatum earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors three times during the season, and made the All-Star team for the second time of his career. Somehow, he was still left off an All-NBA team when they were announced Tuesday night.
Tatum also played for the U.S. back in 2019 at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, when he shared the floor with Celtics teammates Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart. He played in just two games because of an ankle injury, averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in first-round wins over the Czech Republic and Turkey.
The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23, with the basketball schedule set to tip off on July 25.