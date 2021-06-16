BOSTON (CBS) — Jayson Tatum did not make any of the three 2020-21 All-NBA teams, an extremely costly snub for the Celtics star.
Tatum actually had better numbers this season than in the 2019-20 season, when he was named to the All-NBA Third Team. But the voters didn’t see him worthy of All-NBA honors this season, which will cost Tatum a $32.6 million boost on his rookie extension.
The Celtics inked Tatum to a five-year extension worth $163 million, which would have bumped up $195.6 million had he earned an All-NBA spot this season. Tatum was certainly worthy of an All-NBA nod after averaging a career-best 26.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists over 64 games.
Here’s the full list of 2020-21 All-NBA Teams:
First Team
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Kawhi Leonard, L.A. Clippers
Second Team
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
Julius Randle, New York Knicks
LeBron James, L.A. Lakers
Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns
Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers
Third Team
Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz
Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Paul George, L.A. Clippers
Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets
Tatum earned a pair of first-team votes, nine second-team votes and 32 third-team votes. He finished with a total of 69 points, which was 20 points behind L.A. Clippers forward Paul George, who earned third-team honors. He’s hardly the only snub, with Utah’s Donovan Mitchell and Phoenix’s Devin Booker also getting the shaft this season.
Tatum’s All-NBA snub will at least save the Celtics some money on the team’s luxury tax bill.