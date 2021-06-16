BOSTON (CBS) – A significant number of people who have been infected with the coronavirus can develop new conditions that they didn’t have previously, even problems like blood pressure.
The non-profit FAIR Health analyzed the health insurance records of almost two million people in the U.S. who contracted the coronavirus last year and found that a month or more after infection, almost a quarter of them sought treatment for new medical conditions.
The most common were nerve and muscle pain, trouble breathing, fatigue, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol but people also reported other issues like skin disorders, disrupted sleep and depression and anxiety.
These new conditions occurred in both children and adults and even among people who didn’t initially get sick from the virus.