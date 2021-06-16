BOSTON (CBS) – A former Boston police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal charges connected to an overtime fraud scheme at the Boston Police Department’s evidence warehouse.
Diana Lopez, 56, of Milton, who was a retired police officer when she was charged, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft from a program receiving federal funds and embezzlement from an agency receiving federal funds.
Lopez was one of nine officers, six of whom are retired, who worked at the Boston Police Department's Evidence Control Unit, storing and retrieving evidence at the warehouse on overtime shifts. They were arrested in September 2020 and alleged to have embezzled more than $250,000 between May 2016 and February 2019.
Lopez submitted false overtime slips for hours that she didn’t work, collecting about $36,028.
As part of the ongoing investigation, four additional officers have been charged: former officer Joseph Nee, former Captain Richard Evans and former Sergeants George Finch and William Baxter. Nee is scheduled to plead guilty on June 22, 2021. Finch pleaded guilty on June 1, 2021, and Baxter is scheduled to plead guilty on June 25, 2021.
Lopez’s sentencing is scheduled for October.