BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker will have an announcement Tuesday about a new initiative to increase vaccination rates in Massachusetts.
Baker will be joined by Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Treasurer Deb Goldberg and Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders for the announcement at the State House.
More than 56-percent of Massachusetts is fully vaccinated as of Monday.
Baker was hoping to have 4.1 million residents fully vaccinated by early June, but that number is currently at 3.9 million.
Earlier this month, Goldberg’s office, which runs state’s lottery system, confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is exploring the possibility of a vaccine lottery in Massachusetts.
Ohio saw vaccinations jump 33% after announcing its “Vax-a-Million” contest that offered five $1 million prizes to vaccinated residents, using federal coronavirus vaccine funds.