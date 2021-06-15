BOSTON (CBS) — Vince Wilfork’s son has been arrested in Texas and charged with stealing more than $300,000 of his father’s jewelry, according to a report.
John Wayne Ferguson of The Daily News of Galveston County reported that D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested on May 22 and charged with theft of property greater than $300,000.
The report alleges that Vince Wilfork noticed that he was missing his two Super Bowl rings — won from his career playing for the Patriots — as well as two AFC championship rings, a college championship ring, and “expensive necklaces, bracelets and earrings.” Wilfork believed that the jewelry might have been in his Florida home or in storage.
That was until someone reached out to Wilfork to inform him that the former NFL star’s rings were being discussed in an online forum for sports memorabilia.
Someone who purchased the jewelry informed Wilfork that the purchase was made from Holmes-Wilfork in May. Those rings have since been returned to police.
Wilfork won Super Bowls with New England in his rookie season in 2004 and in 2014, his final year with the team. He spent two seasons at the end of his career playing for the Houston Texans.