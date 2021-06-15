LOWELL (CBS) – UMass Lowell was closed on Tuesday due to what the university called a “possible cybersecurity incident” that impacted technology services.
All in-person and remote classes were canceled as a result. Essential employees were instructed to report as directed.
A UMass Lowell spokesperson said no timeframe has been determined for a full restoration of services.
Information Technology is investigating a possible cybersecurity incident affecting technology services at the University. UMass Lowell continues to retain control over its IT infrastructure and is working with a leading cyber forensics firm to identify, evaluate and eliminate any issues that are discovered. Out of an abundance of caution, all network communications have been suspended by the university to and from the campus network while the scope of the incident is evaluated.
As of 1:30 p.m., the UMass Lowell website remained inaccessible. The school has set up a temporary website.