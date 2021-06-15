WEST SPRINGFIELD (CBS) — The Big E fair will return to West Springfield this year after the coronavirus pandemic forced the 2020 event to be canceled. The 105th fair will take place from September 17 to October 3.
This year's theme is "Big is Back."
"It's a good day! We have long awaited the opportunity to make this announcement and have been working diligently on our program," Eastern States Exposition President Gene Cassidy said in a statement. "Preparations are underway as we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our beloved Big E."
In line with the theme, the fair will have a 150-foot high Ferris wheel with 36-climate controlled gondolas that fit six people.
The Big E says it will follow any COVID-19 regulations that are in place at the time of the event.
Advance tickets are on sale now online.