BOSTON (CBS) — “For my hobbies, for myself, for my family.” Those are the reasons Leslie Garcia decided to get vaccinated Tuesday, along with dozens of her classmates at Charlestown High School and members of the community.

“All of my classmates love being outside. So the ice cream, the music, the food– it was like a motivation for all of us to be out here and get vaccinated if we had consent or if we are 18 or over,” said Garcia.

A group of students at the high school came up with the idea for the vaccine clinic for their end-of-the-year project, partnering up with Boston Medical Center.

“They actually engaged in two weeks of learning in biology, humanities, math to be informed and be able to be ambassadors about the vaccine and they planned this event,” said Liana Tuller, Upper School Academy Leader at Charlestown High School.

“My hope is that more people will feel comfortable getting vaccinated and that our world will be much more safer and we’ll get back to normal soon,” said 11th grader Ophelia Hughes, one of the volunteers with the vaccine team.

In total, 15 11th grade students volunteered as part of the CHS vaccine team, helping organize a day of fun events for their classmates and the public.

“They are able to take part in art, games, sports, food and get a vaccine if they want to,” said Tuller.

The pop-up vaccine clinic was open from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

In addition to Boston Medical Center, other partners included Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, the Museum of Science, and Fresh Truck.

“I was able to ask my friends to play the drums, ask my coworkers and my manager at work to help us get some gift cards for the raffles so people could get interested,” said King-David Buckle, one of the members of the student vaccine team.

“It’s an initiative that was spearheaded by the students but we’re so happy to be a part of it so we’re happy for the students. We hope to be working with some of these students at Boston Medical,” said Chimere McBrayer, one of the eight nurses from Boston Medical Center on-site helping with the pop-up event.

To find out about other Boston Medical Center vaccine pop-up events, visit: https://www.bmc.org/getvaccinated.