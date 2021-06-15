CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
NEWBURYPORT (CBS) – State Police are investigating a fatal crash on I-95 in Newburyport. It happened near Exit 86 at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Three cars were involved in the crash. Investigators say a 48-year-old man from Saugus was driving a 2014 Hyundai Elantra when it struck the rear of a 2020 Ford Transit van, then crossed the median into the southbound lanes and struck a 2019 Ford F-150.

The driver of the Hyundai was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

The driver of the Ford F-150 suffered minor injuries. The van rolled over onto its side and came to a rest in the median.

State Police said the speed of the Hyundai is believed to have contributed to the crash.

Two lanes on both sides of the highway were closed while the crash was cleared. The crash remains under investigation.

