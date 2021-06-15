BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox traded for a righty to help the bullpen, acquiring reliever Yacksel Rios from the Seattle Mariners on Monday.
Boston sent Seattle cash considerations in exchange for the 27-year-old Rios, who has made 69 appearances over his five major league seasons, pitching for the Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners. For his career, Rios is 5-2 with a 6.47 ERA, allowing 52 earned runs over 72.1 innings. He has 70 strikeouts and 36 walks in the majors.
Rios was signed a minor league deal with the Tampa Bay Rays in January, but was dealt to the Mariners on June 4. He had allowed just one run over 13.2 innings for the Durham Bulls in Triple-A before being dealt to Seattle. He allowed three runs in his three innings over three appearances with the Mariners.
Now Rios will vie for a role in the Boston bullpen. To make room for him on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber for assignment. Boston also called up second baseman Michael Chavis from Triple-A on Monday.