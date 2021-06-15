BOSTON (CBS) — With his basketball — and television — days behind him, Celtics great Paul Pierce is getting into a new business. Pierce is launching his own line of recreational marijuana products, which will be fittingly known as the “Truth” brand.

Pierce is launching his line in partnership with The Hub Craft in Massachusetts, the former Celtic told The Boston Globe. The deal will have Pierce’s “The Truth” nickname on various products, including edibles and cannabis lotions, by the end of the year, and his own strain of marijuana in local dispensaries sometime in 2022.

“I have such a great connection with Boston, so I’m excited to bring the brand there first and educate people on the plant — how it can help in everyday life and also in sports and recovery,” Pierce told The Boston Globe.

Pierce had smoked marijuana casually since high school to help him sleep, but turned to the drug more consistently to help him following a vicious stabbing at a Boston nightclub ahead of his third season with the Celtics in 2000. Pierce was nearly killed in the incident, and it left him a difficult spot psychologically for years after.

At that time, the NBA did not allow marijuana and tested players for it during the season. But Pierce did not like how the prescription drugs he was given made him feel, saying they were addictive and took a heavy toll on his body. He took a chance against a possible suspension and turned to marijuana.

“I was dealing with a lot of depression and anxiety and sleep issues — a lot,” he said. “So I really leaned more on cannabis. But it was difficult, man. … I took an edible or smoked a joint just to get some sleep, and had to deal with the consequences. It was really bad for me early on.”

Pierce has also co-owned a marijuana cultivation and processing business in California — dubbed Western Green Mamba — for the last few years, and is now working with The Hub Craft to develop and all-natural line of Truth products.