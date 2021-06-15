BOSTON (CBS) – A promise is a promise and the New England Aquarium in Boston lived up to that promise.
A woman went to the aquarium last week with an old “late gate ticket” that was given to her great aunt back in 1983.
The 38-year-old ticket said “You have arrived too late to fully enjoy our facilities, this ticket is good for admission at anytime in the future.”
Well anytime was 2021 and the aquarium accepted it from Rachel Carle, who thanked the staff on Twitter.
Some feel-good news:
My great aunt kept this ticket in her wallet for ~40 years and gave it to me when I moved to Boston. Today the New England Aquarium honored it as my admission ticket 😂 Thank you @NEAQ staff for being so sweet and having a laugh with me! pic.twitter.com/GSG4nWDeUg
— Rachel Carle (@rcarletweets) June 10, 2021
The “late gate” tickets were discontinued about 25 years ago.
She had two tickets, so I kept one and the ticket office kept the other and said they might hang it up :)
— Rachel Carle (@rcarletweets) June 11, 2021
Carle said her great aunt gave her two of the tickets, so she kept one and said the ticket office might hang the other one up.