Cam Newton Had No Issue With Patriots Drafting Mac Jones: 'He Was The Right Pick'

Dont'a Hightower Says He Never Considered Retirement After Opting Out Of 2020 SeasonDont'a Hightower is back on the football field after being away for over a year, and on Tuesday, the Patriots linebacker left no doubt that he's all-in on this season.

Patriots Minicamp Recap: Mac Jones Outplays Cam Newton, 'Absolutely Has A Chance' To Win Starting QB JobHere's what stood out on the practice field at day two of minicamp for the Patriots.

MLB Threatens Pitchers With 10-Game Bans For Altering BallsPitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games for using illegal foreign substances to doctor baseballs in a crackdown by Major League Baseball that will start June 21.

Tom Brady Once Again Twists The Knife On Aaron RodgersThe date for "The Match" -- featuring Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers -- is approaching. And the smack talk has begun.