GLOUCESTER (CBS) – Police are trying to find the person responsible for vandalizing several headstones at a historic Gloucester cemetery that had recently been restored.
Headstones were knocked over and cracked at Clark Cemetery.
Richard and Kathy Clark and other volunteers have been working to restore the stones in recent years. But on Sunday when they arrived at the cemetery, they found several had been knocked over and cracked.
Gloucester Civil War veterans are among those buried in the cemetery.
Now, the couple will be forced to spend long hours of work at the cemetery fixing the damage.
Anyone with information can contact Gloucester Police.