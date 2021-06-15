BOSTON (CBS) – A Fitchburg State baseball player from Dracut is being credited for jumping into action when a fire broke out at a home while he was hitting in the batting cages nearby.

Last week, Brad Keefe was taking some swings at Noyes Park in Sherrill, N.Y. where he plays with the Sherrill Silversmiths baseball team.

A car became engulfed in flames, and the fire began to spread to another vehicle next to the garage.

Keefe and two teammates who were nearby grabbed hoses to get water on the flames until firefighters could arrive.

“We just ran over and knocked on the door so the guy living at the house was aware what was happening. We just tried setting up hoses just to maintain it until everyone could get there,” Keefe told CBSN Boston.

Simeon Downing and Josh Bein were the other two players who rushed to help.

As luck would have it, about 20 minutes before the fire, the team’s coach showed the players where the hoses at the field were and how to hook them up.

Sherrill City Manager Brandon Lovett said the boys’ actions were “a true sign of leadership and selflessness.”

“We always expect our players to be great community citizens when they head off to various collegiate summer baseball leagues, but it sounds like Brad and his teammates took that to another level,” said Fitchburg State head coach Shawn Manfredo, “We’re very proud of how he represented Fitchburg State University and our baseball program.”

When asked by CBSN Boston if any of the players who rushed into action are now interested in becoming firefighters, all three said they plan to stick to baseball.