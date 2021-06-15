BOSTON (CBS) — Every Commuter Rail line will once again offer weekend service starting in July, the MBTA and Keolis announced Tuesday. Weekend trains were cut back on most lines in January amid low pandemic ridership levels.
On July 3, Saturday and Sunday rail service will return to the Fitchburg, Franklin, Greenbush, Haverhill, Kingston, Lowell and Needham lines.
New weekend schedules are coming to all lines; riders can view them at mbta.com/commuterrail.
"The resumption of weekend service represents a major milestone in the MBTA's aggressive plans to restore service to meet rider demand," MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement. "As we navigate the 'new normal,' we are designing our service schedules to best serve riders who have used the system throughout the pandemic as well as returning and new customers."
Face masks are still required for all MBTA riders, in accordance with CDC guidelines. The T said ridership on existing weekend Commuter Rail service has recovered to over 50% of pre-pandemic levels.
The Commuter Rail will continue to offer $10 weekend tickets for unlimited travel from Saturday morning until Sunday evening.