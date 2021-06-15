BOSTON (CBS) — Jerome Allen is leaving the Celtics bench for another assistant coaching job. Allen is heading to Detroit to work under Dwane Casey, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday.
Allen, 48, interviewed for Boston's head coach opening last week. He first joined Brad Stevens' coaching staff in Boston in 2015, following a 14-year playing career.
In addition to chatting with the Celtics about the team’s head coaching job, Allen also interviewed with the Portland Trail Blazers about their vacancy at head coach.
Allen is one of three new assistants finalizing deals with the Pistons, according to Woj:
Detroit is finalizing deals to hire three new assistants to Dwane Casey’s staff: Boston’s Jerome Allen, ex-Indiana assistant Bill Bayno and Sacramento’s Rex Kalamian, sources tell ESPN. Kalamian, Bayno worked for Casey in Toronto. Allen interviewed for Celtics HC job last week.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2021
The Celtics are interviewing candidates to take over for Stevens, who moved to the front office on June 2 when president of basketball ops. Danny Ainge stepped down from his position. Boston interviewed Stevens’ three bench assistants — Allen, Scott Morrison and Jay Larranaga — and have now opened its search to outside candidates.