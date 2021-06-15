BOSTON (CBS) — It may be hard to believe it, but a full decade has passed since the Bruins defeated the Canucks in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final, ending a 39-year championship drought for the Bruins’ franchise.
The Bruins are capitalizing on this 10th anniversary by airing a special limited series of "Behind The B," featuring previously unreleased footage from the Bruins during and after their Stanley Cup victory.
The four-episode special will debut at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15 — the 10-year anniversary of that unforgettable Game 7 win in Vancouver.
“The limited series chronicles the team’s celebrations following the win on June 15, 2011, beginning with the on-ice celebration in Vancouver immediately after the Bruins clinched their victory,” the team said in the announcement. “Following the ceremony on the ice, Behind the B cameras followed the team into locker room for the team’s postgame celebrations, which featured emotionally charged speeches by veteran players. The festivities moved from inside the visiting locker room in Vancouver to the team charter back to Boston where fans from across New England anxiously awaited the return of their champagne-soaked champions.”
The Bruins tweeted a video of Mark Recchi addressing the locker room after the Game 7 win in Vancouver, in which the three-time Cup winner thanked "the best group" he's ever played with.
The full schedule for the four episodes — which will air on NESN — is below:
Episode 1: Tuesday, June 15, 5:30 p.m.
Episode 2: Monday, June 21, 8:30 p.m.
Episode 3: Thursday, July 1, 9:30 p.m.
Episode 4: Wednesday, July 7, 9:30 p.m.