BOSTON (CBS) – For the eighth consecutive year, U.S. News and World Report has named Boston Children’s Hospital the country’s best children’s hospital.
In the annual list, Boston's Children's Hospital finished ahead of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and Texas Children's Hospital.
The list is created with clinical data from about 200 medical centers, looking at metrics such as patient safety, infection prevention and adequacy of nurse staffing.
Surveys from 15,000 pediatric specialists are also factored in. The specialists are asked where they would send the sickest children in their care.
The magazine rated children's hospitals in ten categories.
Boston Children’s finished first in four of them – nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, pulmonology and lung surgery, and for pediatric urology.