BROOKLINE (CBS) — One of the most prestigious golf tournaments in the world is coming to the Boston area next year. Tickets will start to go on sale Friday for the 2022 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline.
The last time the U.S. Open Championship came to Brookline was in 1988 when it was won by Curtis Strange. More recently, The Country Club played host to the 2013 U.S. Amateur.
Weekly ticket packages will be available starting Friday. Some of the offerings include a Weekly Gallery Ticket for three practice round days and the four championship round days, “The Garden” level that comes with access to the club, and “The Cabana” for “private, luxury seating.”
The @usopengolf announces some tickets going on sale for 2022 US Open at The Country Club in Brookline – @wbz #wbz @PGATOUR pic.twitter.com/Rjf51FYcYy
— Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 14, 2021
Click here to register for ticket updates, and to find out when daily ticket options will be released.
The 2021 U.S. Open is about to get underway at Torrey Pines, outside of San Diego.
Next year’s U.S. Open is scheduled for June 13 to June 19.