MARATHON, Fla (CBS) — A 25-year-old Massachusetts woman has died following a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys. Katherine Boukharov, of Melrose, was pulled from the water at Bahia Honda State Park on Sunday evening, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said.
She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
"Several witnesses reported seeing Boukharov face down and motionless in the water at approximately 5:54 p.m. when they brought her to shore, began CPR and called 911," the sheriff's office said.
Authorities are awaiting autopsy results, but foul play is not suspected.