WORCESTER (CBS) — Which Worcester locations should appear on a Monopoly board celebrating New England’s second-largest city? The makers of the game want the public to weigh in on what should be included to truly create “a Worcester experience.”
Instead of Boardwalk and Park Place, illustrious landmarks like Kelley Square or the Turtle Boy statue might be board spaces. The game will also feature customized “Chance” and “Community Chest” cards.
The game makers are accepting suggestions for 34 locations up until June 25. Votes can be emailed to worcester@toptrumps.com
Monopoly: Worcester edition is expected to be available at local retailers and online in November.