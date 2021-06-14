TOKYO (CBS) – A father and son from Massachusetts reportedly pleaded guilty Monday to helping a former Nissan chairman flee Japan.
The New York Times reports Michael and Peter Taylor pleaded guilty on the opening day of their trial in Tokyo. They now face up to three years in prison.
They were accused of smuggling former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan in December 2019 by hiding him in a large box for music equipment that was flown out of the country on a private jet to Lebanon.
Michael Taylor is a former Green Beret. He and his son were arrested in their Harvard, Massachusetts home in May 2020. They were extradited to Japan in March.
Back in February, Michael Taylor told WBZ-TV told they were hired by Ghosn, who claims he was being mistreated in custody and not getting a fair trial.