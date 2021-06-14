BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 44 new confirmed COVID cases and eight additional deaths in the state on Monday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 662,885. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,584.READ MORE: When Will The FDA Give COVID Vaccines Full Approval? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your Questions
There were 13,113 total new tests reported.READ MORE: 3 Boston Police Officers, City Sued For Alleged Excessive Force On 4 Protesters In May 2020 Riot
As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.42%.
There are 138 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Monday. There are 43 patients currently in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Vermont, 1st State To Vaccinate 80% Of Eligible Population, Lifts All COVID Restrictions
There are an estimated 2,636 active cases in Massachusetts.