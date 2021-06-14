BOSTON (CBS) — The average gas price in Massachusetts is now just a nickel short of $3. A gallon of gas in the state is averaging $2.95, up 2 cents from the week before, AAA said Monday.
That's 5 cents higher than a month ago, but still 13 cents lower than the national average. It could be a while before gas prices start to drop.
"Motorists are paying, on average, 37% more to fill up than the start of the year," AAA's Mary Maguire said in a statement. "Prices for the rest of the month are likely to push more expensive, but if crude production increases, as forecasted, there is the possibility of seeing some relief at the pump later this summer."
Gas prices in Massachusetts today are 91 cents higher than they were at this time last year. The national average is up to $3.08 per gallon, AAA says.