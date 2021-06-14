BOSTON (CBS) — A popular Boston ice cream chain is being sued for unpaid rent during the pandemic.
J.P. Licks is being taken to court by the realty trust that owns the Centre Street building of its flagship location in Jamaica Plain.READ MORE: Alfredo Paratore, Lynn Man Charged With Murdering 80-Year-Old Mother, Due In Court
The suit claims J.P. Licks only made partial rent payments between March and December of last year and they owe $113,000. It also says J.P. Licks received nearly $3 million from the federal government in PPP loans.READ MORE: 'Challenging To Keep Up With All These Changes,' Wedding Planners Slammed By Demand After Pandemic
The chain has 17 locations in the Boston area.MORE NEWS: Gillette Stadium Mass COVID Vaccination Site Closing Monday