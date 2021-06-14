BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore wants to get paid more money to play cornerback this season. Someone who once felt the same way wants to be his teammate.
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey — who signed the richest deal ever for a cornerback last September — took to Twitter to make a recruitment pitch to Gilmore.
“[Mookie Betts] got traded from Boston to LA & won a ring! That was nice. What you think @BumpNrunGilm0re” Ramsey tweeted on Monday.
"[Mookie Betts] got traded from Boston to LA & won a ring! That was nice. What you think @BumpNrunGilm0re" Ramsey tweeted on Monday.
Gilmore, 30, skipped the first day of Patriots mandatory minicamp in Foxboro on Monday, and he'll reportedly skip the next two sessions too due to an unhappiness with his current contract situation. Last year, the Patriots took money out of Gilmore's 2021 salary to give him a pay bump in 2020, a move that now has Gilmore entering the season underpaid for a player of his talent and experience.
Whether that leads to a reworked deal in New England or a ticket out of town remains to be seen. But Ramsey — who signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Rams last year — wants to see Gilmore get paid, or genuinely wants to see him win a ring with the Rams, or he just wants to sow a little chaos with the team — and player — that ended his own Super Bowl dream four years ago.