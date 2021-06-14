FOXBORO (CBS) – The first of the mass COVID vaccination sites will close Monday, a day before the state of emergency in Massachusetts ends.

The Gillette Stadium vaccination site in Foxboro will shut down at 6 p.m., five months after opening its doors to the public.

It was the first-of-its-kind in the Commonwealth, providing a venue in mid-January where health care workers and first responders could get shots on a large scale. Gillette eventually welcomed the general public to get vaccinated.

“We knew that just like there was a ramp-up period in vaccinating all the people, eventually we would ramp down. That was the goal, the mission was to be able to vaccinate as many people as possible, as safely, efficiently, and also have them have a great experience at the stadium when they come through and I think we’ve done that,” said Rodrigo Martinez of CIC Health, which runs the Gillette site.

By the end of the day Monday, they’ll have administered about 610,000 doses there.

Gillette Stadium is the first of the seven mass vaccination sites to be closed in the next month as the state begins to focus on community-based vaccination efforts.

The mass vaccination sites will close on the following dates: