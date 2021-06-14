BOSTON (CBS) – Four people filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday against the city of Boston and three police officers who they claim used excessive force on them at the end of a protest last summer.

A riot broke out on May 31, 2020 shortly after peaceful demonstrations in the city protesting the murder of George Floyd had just ended. Nine police officers and 18 bystanders were hospitalized as 53 people were arrested during a night of looting and vandalism.

Four people who claim they were hurt by Boston Police filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Boston Monday. They want money as punishment for the alleged violations of their civil rights.

Jasmine Huffman claims Officer Michael Burke knocked her down with his riot baton as she stood still with her arms up and then walked over her body with other officers.

Justin Ackers said was he was pepper sprayed by police as he recorded the protest on his phone. Then, as he started to leave the protest on his moped, he alleges Officer Burke hit him with his baton for no reason, knocking him down.

Caitlyn Hall claims Officer Edward Joseph Nolan hit her with his riot baton as she stood with her hands up in Downtown Crossing. Hall said her head hit the pavement and her tooth punctured her lip.

“When she regained consciousness, she saw Officer Nolan and showed him her injury. He responded by hitting her in the chest. As she walked away from him, he hit her on her back,” the lawsuit alleges.

Ben Chambers-Maher said he was trying to get to his car when he was allegedly pepper sprayed twice by Officer Michael McManus.

“Three of the four plaintiffs have video recordings of their assault,” the lawsuit alleges. None of the four knew each other and none were among the 53 people arrested that night.

The city is named in the lawsuit for allegedly allowing the excessive force.

“The complaint alleges that the department did not have a proper plan for handling this protest, the officers were not properly supervised, and the department tolerated unnecessary use of force and had a blue wall of silence,” attorneys Howard Friedman and Mark Loevy-Reyes said in a joint statement Monday.

There has been no official comment yet from the city. A Boston Police spokesperson told WBZ-TV the department does not comment on pending litigation.