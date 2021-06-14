BOSTON (CBS) – When it comes to hockey, there’s no better place to be than Boston.
Though the Bruins were recently eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, they earned a different kind of title.
WalletHub released its 2021 ranking of best cities for hockey fans, and Boston sits atop the list.
The list is compiled using 21 indicators such as ticket prices, stadium capacity and the performance level of each city’s teams.
Boston finished first followed by Detroit, Pittsburgh, New York and St. Louis.
Orono, Maine came in at No. 25, while Hanover, N.H., Durham, N.H., Amherst and Springfield were all in the top 50 as well.