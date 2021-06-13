DEDHAM (CBS) – A vigil is planned Sunday night for 17-year-old Alonzo Polk, who died after being pulled from a swimming pool last weekend during a Dedham graduation party.
Polk died several days after he was pulled unresponsive from a pool on Netta Road just after midnight June 6.
Dedham Police filed an application for misdemeanor criminal charges that include furnishing alcohol to minors and endangering a child.
Sunday's vigil will be held at Barnes Memorial Park, starting at 7 p.m.
“We are going to find out what happened to my son,” said Debra Rowell, Alonzo’s mother, in a statement last week after Polk’s death. “Everybody is still standing and my son is gone. And I want justice. I want justice and I am going to get it.”