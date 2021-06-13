CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Pelham NH News, Pelham Police Department

PELHAM, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire police department is searching for a tiny and evasive suspect wanted for burglarizing their station Sunday morning.

Pelham Police shared video of a chipmunk running through the station.

“Unfortunately our station was burglarized this morning. The suspect remains at large. Further updates to follow,” police joked.

CBSBoston.com Staff