FOXBORO (CBS) – Patriots quarterback Cam Newton’s absence due to a hand injury may be short-lived.
Newton missed most of the team's final week of voluntary practices after injuring his throwing hand during an earlier OTA session.
Providing a rare injury update on Friday, Bill Belichick said Newton was "getting better" and "doing alright."
According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Newton was actually back at Friday's OTA session, and "threw the ball around a bit."
Reiss reported it “wouldn’t be a surprise” if Newton is back on the field this week as the team reports for mandatory minicamp.