METHUEN (CBS) – A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was pulled from a Methuen swimming pool Saturday night.
It happened at an in-ground pool around 5:30 p.m. on Myrtle Street.
When EMTs arrived, an adult at the home was rendering aid to the girl.
She was rushed to Holy Family Hospital and then taken by MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center.
The girl remains in critical condition.