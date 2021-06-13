DEDHAM (CBS) – A vigil took place Sunday night for 17-year-old Alonzo Polk, who died after being pulled from a swimming pool last weekend during a Dedham graduation party. More than 100 people gathered outside his family’s home to show their support.
Polk died several days after he was pulled unresponsive from a pool on Netta Road just after midnight June 6.
“I need my baby and I am never going to see him again. I need my baby,” said mom Debra Rowell. “I need justice for my baby.”
Polk's family is demanding answers surrounding his death.
Sunday’s vigil involved a march to the pool where Polk was found, then a celebration of Polk’s life at a nearby park. “Justice for Alonzo,” the crowd chanted at times.
Dedham Police filed an application for misdemeanor criminal charges that include furnishing alcohol to minors and endangering a child. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death.
"I hear it. I do. I hear it. But they've yet to talk about this case, they've yet to talk about these people, they've yet to mention a name. We know that this is a retired state trooper's home. What are they going to do about that? You're in a position to protect and serve. This is prevention. You're supposed to prevent things like this from happening,' said Polk's brother Shawn Drane. "We need answers."
“He went to a party and didn’t come back. And nobody has an answer for that. That’s the only thing we want: closure,” said Senior Polk, Alonzo’s father.