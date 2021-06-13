CBSN BostonWatch Now
By CBSBoston.com Staff
Filed Under:Belmont news

BELMONT (CBS) — The Belmont Fire Department was ready to help the town’s residents on Sunday, even though the struggling youngsters weren’t human.

Several ducklings fell into a storm drain near Orchard and Common Streets and needed to be rescued by firefighters.

READ MORE: 3 Boston Police Officers, City Sued For Alleged Excessive Force On 4 Protesters In May 2020 Riot

“No job too small. We do it all,” the department tweeted.

Crews lured most of them out by playing duck noises on a phone.

All eight ducklings were reunited with their mother, who was pacing nearby.

MORE NEWS: Chicopee Officers Save 2-Year-Old Girl Who Wandered Away And Ended Up In Pool

“Nice save by the women and men of the Belmont Fire Department. Group 2!” they tweeted.

CBSBoston.com Staff