BELMONT (CBS) — The Belmont Fire Department was ready to help the town’s residents on Sunday, even though the struggling youngsters weren’t human.
Several ducklings fell into a storm drain near Orchard and Common Streets and needed to be rescued by firefighters.
“No job too small. We do it all,” the department tweeted.
#Ducklings reunited with their mother. Nice save by the women and men of the Belmont Fire Department. Group 2! pic.twitter.com/quY56s8XFN
— Belmont MA Fire Department (@BelmontFD) June 13, 2021
Crews lured most of them out by playing duck noises on a phone.
All eight ducklings were reunited with their mother, who was pacing nearby.
