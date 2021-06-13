BELMONT (CBS) — The Belmont Fire Department was ready to help the town’s residents on Sunday, even though the youngsters struggling weren’t human.
Several ducklings needed to be rescued by firefighters after falling into a storm drain.
“No job too small. We do it all,” the department tweeted.
#Ducklings reunited with their mother. Nice save by the women and men of the Belmont Fire Department. Group 2! pic.twitter.com/quY56s8XFN
— Belmont MA Fire Department (@BelmontFD) June 13, 2021
The ducklings were reunited with their mother.
“Nice save by the women and men of the Belmont Fire Department. Group 2!” they tweeted.