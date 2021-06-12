Verdugo, Red Sox Rally From 4 Down, Top Blue Jays 6-5 In 9thAlex Verdugo hit a line drive off the Green Monster to drive in the game-winning run in the ninth inning and the Boston Red Sox rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Friday night.

Stream The Palmetto ChampionshipWatch the Palmetto Championship live from Congaree Golf Club.

Bergeron Going Year By Year With Career, Swayman 'Addicted' To Playoff Hockey, And Everything Else From Bruins' Final Press ConferencesHere's everything the Bruins said in their year-end press conferences over Zoom.

David Krejci Can't See Himself Playing For Anyone But Boston Bruins"I just don’t see myself playing anywhere else, but we’ll see what happens."

Tuukka Rask Provides Unique Perspective On The 'Haters' And Boston's Demands For Championships"People nowadays, they talk in the social media -- whatever the topic is, it seems like everybody has an opinion on everything. So it doesn't bother me."