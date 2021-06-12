BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 113 new confirmed COVID cases and two additional deaths in the state on Saturday.
Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 662,778. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,576.
There were 32,776 total new tests reported.
As of Saturday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.44%.
There are 136 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness Saturday. There are 47 patients currently in intensive care.
There are an estimated 2,792 active cases in Massachusetts.