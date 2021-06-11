BOSTON (CBS) – There are plenty of fun events going on this weekend around Boston, including a ‘fun festival’ Sunday in Swampscott.
FUN FESTIVAL
Strap on your jump boots as Boston Jumps hosts a fun festival from 9 a.m. to noon at Linscott Park in Swampscott. There will be challenges, dance offs, and an obstacle course. Jump boots will be available for rental on site.
https://www.bostonjumps.com/fun-fest
When: June 13, 9am-12pm
Where: Linscott Park, Swampscott
Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids 12 and under
PRIDE CELEBRATION
On Saturday, two live performances will be held at Starlight Square as part of the Cambridge LGBTQ Plus Pride Celebration. At 1:30, a family show features a local artist, followed by a concert taking place at 3:30. Tickets are free to the public.
CambridgeMA.gov/LGBTQPlus
When: June 12 at 1:30pm and 3:30pm
Where: Starlight Square, Cambridge
Cost: Free
ROXBURY RESTAURANT WEEK
From the 13th through the 19th, help support the first Roxbury Restaurant Week, during which time you can find deals for both takeout and in-person dining at a number of spots. Buy a raffle ticket for a chance at winning a free dinner.
https://roxburymainstreets.org
When: June 13-June 19th
Where: Various Restaurants
Cost: Prefix menus- $15 breakfast, $20 lunch, $30 dinner
CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL WALK
And the Eversource Walk for Boston Children’s Hospital is virtual on Sunday, so participants will be able to walk anywhere and at any time. Organizers hope to raise $1.5 million this year.
http://bostonchildrens.org/walk
When: Sunday, June 13
Where: Virtual
Cost: Registration is free