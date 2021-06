BOSTON (CBS) – There are plenty of fun events going on this weekend around Boston, including a ‘fun festival’ Sunday in Swampscott.

FUN FESTIVAL

Strap on your jump boots as Boston Jumps hosts a fun festival from 9 a.m. to noon at Linscott Park in Swampscott. There will be challenges, dance offs, and an obstacle course. Jump boots will be available for rental on site.

https://www.bostonjumps.com/fun-fest

When: June 13, 9am-12pm

Where: Linscott Park, Swampscott

Cost: $10 adults, $5 kids 12 and under

PRIDE CELEBRATION

On Saturday, two live performances will be held at Starlight Square as part of the Cambridge LGBTQ Plus Pride Celebration. At 1:30, a family show features a local artist, followed by a concert taking place at 3:30. Tickets are free to the public.

CambridgeMA.gov/LGBTQPlus

When: June 12 at 1:30pm and 3:30pm

Where: Starlight Square, Cambridge

Cost: Free

ROXBURY RESTAURANT WEEK

From the 13th through the 19th, help support the first Roxbury Restaurant Week, during which time you can find deals for both takeout and in-person dining at a number of spots. Buy a raffle ticket for a chance at winning a free dinner.

https://roxburymainstreets.org

When: June 13-June 19th

Where: Various Restaurants

Cost: Prefix menus- $15 breakfast, $20 lunch, $30 dinner

CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL WALK

And the Eversource Walk for Boston Children’s Hospital is virtual on Sunday, so participants will be able to walk anywhere and at any time. Organizers hope to raise $1.5 million this year.

http://bostonchildrens.org/walk

When: Sunday, June 13

Where: Virtual

Cost: Registration is free