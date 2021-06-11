BOSTON (CBS) — Instead of gearing up for a deciding Game 7 with the Islanders, the Boston Bruins spent their Friday morning reflecting on a 2020-21 season that, in their minds, ended much too soon. It sends the Bruins into an offseason of uncertainty, one that should include a slew of moves as the team looks to revamp — and potentially rebuild — for next season.

One of those moves will be addressing the free agency of Taylor Hall. The Bruins acquired the forward from Buffalo at the trade deadline, and he was an instant hit after Boston saved him from the lowly Sabres. Hall provided a much-needed offensive spark for Boston’s second line, netting eight goals in his 16 regular season games with the team, adding three more goals in 11 playoff games.

Hall admitted that things could have been better in the playoffs, which leaves him even hungrier for another postseason run with the Bruins.

“It was tough to go out like that. I think we have the makings of a really good team,” Hall told reporters during his Friday morning Zoom session. “It’s frustrating — you don’t want to be here this early. But the experience for me was great, the city, the fans, the organization as a whole and the guys in the room. For me, it was a chance to play with some great players and great people and I really enjoyed that.”

Now Hall has a decision to make. He could certainly make a pretty penny on the open market this summer after his successful stint in Boston, but after his miserable half-season in Buffalo, he would trade in that big payday for a winning situation. He’s hoping that means another few years with the Bruins.

“I see a fit,” Hall said of the B’s. “Hopefully they feel the same. We’ll let the dust settle on everything this year; I’m sure they have some other stuff going on and guys who have been here longer than me. But hopefully we can make this work. That is obviously my goal and hopefully we can make that happen.”

Hall sounded like he would be open to taking an under-market deal with the Bruins, so long as it’s not too under market.

“I don’t even know what my value is at this point. I feel like I had two different seasons,” he said. “I’m not looking to, you know, absolutely max my value at this point in my career. I’ve been fortunate enough to make some good money in this league and at this point it’s more about fit than money or a long-term thing. I want to find a home for the next few years here, we’ll see what happens.

For now though, Hall isn’t going anywhere. He enjoyed his time in Boston, and will remain in town for a little bit longer.

“I’m going to be here for at least a couple more weeks. I love the area and my girlfriend does as well,” he said. “Unfortunately back home isn’t very open. I don’t even know if I can get to a gym or ice time, so I’m in no rush to get back home. No rush to leave.”